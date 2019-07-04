Pet Connection Success Story: Henery Finds A Home

Conure With a Big Personality Finds a Place To Spread His Wings

We’ve got another Pet Connection success story to share with you.

Henery is a Jenday Conrue with a quirky, big personality.

He joined us three weeks ago.

He snacked on potato chips, chirps, flew around the studio and acted like he owned the place.

Now he has a new home for his out-sized personality.

C.A.A.R.E. Parrot Rescue says he was adopted last week.

Here’s Henery with his new owners.

We wish him the best and as many potato chips as he can eat.