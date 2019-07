So Long, Maggie

Our Amazing Morning Show Reporter is Moving On

This Independence Day, one of our own is declaring her independence.

Today is Maggie LaMere’s last day at KVRR.

As much as we’d like to fight like the British to keep her, we’re thrilled she’s moving on in her career.

Maggie leaves behind more than a year’s worth of treasured memories sharing the news and events of the Valley with you.

Check out some of the highlights during her time on our morning show.