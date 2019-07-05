Adibon Serves Serves Up African-European at Junkyard Brewing

Moorhead, Minn. – After a day of celebrating our nation’s birthday, customers at a Moorhead brewery are trying out foreign dishes.

Food vendor Adibon is serving up African-European mixed dishes for people at Junkyard Brewing. They include meat platters, kababs and Baklava.

The owner of the truck says she’s always looking at new things to add to the menu.

“My brain works 24/7. Whenever I’m sleeping that’s the time when my brain works and it’s like ‘Hey, this is a new thing you should try.'”

If you’re looking at trying the food yourself, they will be back at Junkyard Brewing on Saturday July 6th or you can catch them at the Red River Valley Fair on Tuesday July 9th.