Fargo Bookstore Raises Money For Immigrant Children

FARGO, N.D. – All weekend long, a Fargo bookstore will be doing its part to help refugees and immigrants.

10% of all book sales at Zandbroz will be donated to RAICES. It’s a Texas-based organization providing low-to-no-cost legal services to people who are detained at our southern border.

Zandbroz is one of the many independent stores throughout the country taking part in the Bookstores Against Borders initiative. The store says the event is a small way to have a hand in supporting a much larger issue.

“By donating to this cause, it shows the strength of a community and I think that it gives people a little bit of hope and it shows that we are not helpless and that we can use our voices to do good about things that we are concerned about,” Zandbroz Manager Josie Danz explained.

Click here to donate to Bookstores Against Borders.