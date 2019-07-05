Fireworks Related Incidents In The F-M Area

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo authorities report 15 incident related to fireworks over the July 4th Holiday.

West Fargo Fire reports five fireworks related calls for either dumpster or other outside trash, trash or rubbish fire contained or outside rubbish fire.

West Fargo Police had 10 fireworks related calls for the following reasons, fireworks shot off outside the time allowed by city ordinance, shooting fireworks from a public street or concerns from neighbors over location of fireworks.

No citations were issued for any of the West Fargo Police Department calls.

Fargo Fire responded to 4 incidents involving fires where fireworks are a potential cause and were mentioned in the incident report.

We also checked with F-M ambulance and they say there were no calls for fireworks related injuries.

We’ll have more on the day after the 4th tonight on KVRR Local News at 6 & 9, including a look at how to properly dispose of your fireworks.