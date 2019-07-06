Downtown Fargo Business Left Damaged After Early Morning Altercation

Survelliance Video of Juice It in Downtown Fargo Reveals Fight left Store Front Broken

FARGO, N.D. — An early morning altercation in Downtown Fargo has left one local business damaged.

Juice It said it received a call from police at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday to inform them that a window in their store front had been broken.

At first thought to be a break in, a deeper investigation and surveillance video revealed that the damages were caused after a fight broke out between two individuals.

“Having to replace the window, it is going to be our obligation to fix about $1,500 worth of damage for something that wasn’t caused by us or had nothing really to do with us,” Juice It general manager Rachel Kvaale explained. “We were just in the wrong place when that broke out.”