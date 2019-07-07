U.S. Women’s Soccer Defeat The Dutch To Win World Cup Trophy

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle Scored The Two Winning Goals

The U.S. women’s soccer team lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time in four years on Sunday – leading to both praise and calls for equal pay from American politicians.

The Americans defeated the Dutch, 2-0, behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle in the second half to secure their fourth overall title.

President Trump and First lady Melania Trump both tweeted their congratulations to the reigning champions. The president wrote: “America is proud of you all!”

Former President Barack Obama called the team “incredible,” writing that the women were “always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better.”

FIFA has faced criticism lately for its pay gap between men and women’s soccer. Prize money for the Women’s World Cup was $30 million, while the men’s prize purse was set at $400 million in Russia last year.

Megan Rapinoe called out FIFA on the pay disparity ahead of the final.

“It certainly is not fair,” Rapinoe said. “We should double it now and use that number to double it or quadruple it for the next time. That’s what I mean when we talk about, ‘Do we feel respected?’”

New York City is ready to celebrate the U.S. women’s national team for its victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Shortly after the team’s win Sunday in Lyon, France, Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce a parade in the team’s honor on Wednesday.

De Blasio told the team, “You have inspired the entire country – and New York City knows how to celebrate champions.”

The parade will go up a stretch of Broadway that’s hosted many celebratory parades known as the “Canyon of Heroes.”

