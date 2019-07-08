Esports League Coming To 14 North Dakota High Schools This Fall

The esports season is slated to begin in October and will last through December

MANDAN, ND — Fourteen high schools in North Dakota, including a few in our area, plan to form competitive video gaming teams.

Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz says his school will spend around $20,000 this year to buy computers and other equipment to construct an esports lab for students.

He says it will help an “underrepresented population” of students who might not otherwise partake in school athletics or activities.

Here is a list of the high schools taking part in the esports league:

Central Cass High School

Dakota Prairie High School

Drayton High School

Grand Forks Central High School

Hillsboro High School

Larimore High School

Mandan High School

Minnewaukan High School

Northern Cass High School

Northwood High School

Red River High School

Rugby High School

Westhope High School

Williston High School