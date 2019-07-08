Esports League Coming To 14 North Dakota High Schools This Fall
MANDAN, ND — Fourteen high schools in North Dakota, including a few in our area, plan to form competitive video gaming teams.
Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz says his school will spend around $20,000 this year to buy computers and other equipment to construct an esports lab for students.
He says it will help an “underrepresented population” of students who might not otherwise partake in school athletics or activities.
The esports season is slated to begin in October and will last through December.
Here is a list of the high schools taking part in the esports league:
Central Cass High School
Dakota Prairie High School
Drayton High School
Grand Forks Central High School
Hillsboro High School
Larimore High School
Mandan High School
Minnewaukan High School
Northern Cass High School
Northwood High School
Red River High School
Rugby High School
Westhope High School
Williston High School