Grand Forks Police Ask The Public To Help Find Man Missing Since Saturday

They say 55-year-old Fernando Balboa needs medication

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police are asking the public for help in finding a Grand Forks man who was last seen on Saturday at his home.

They say 55-year-old Fernando Balboa needs medication every four hours for a serious medical condition.

He is approximately 5’7″, 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Balboa was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a blue & white short sleeved shirt.

If you see him, contact Grand Forks Police.