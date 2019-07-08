NDSU Soccer Inspired By USWNT Winning FIFA Women’s World Cup

U.S. Won Fourth World Cup Title

FARGO, N.D. — The United States women’s national team is not just making an impact on the field by winning their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup but off the field as well. Not only have they fought for female athlete pay and LGTBQ rights, but inspiring others who play the game.

Especially right here at home with North Dakota State’s women’s soccer team.

Senior forward Mariah Haberle and junior forward/midfielder and Shanley alum Brookelyn Dew have used watching the Women’s World Cup and the United States as a way to both relate to coming together as a team more closely and approaching the season in a different way.

“I think about our seasons and us playing on Dacotah (field),” Haberle said. “Putting myself in their shoes and with me being a senior I only have 20 some games left so just giving it everything you’ve got and not taking any moment for granted.”

“I just think how it’s really cool they all come from different teams and different backgrounds and they get together and they just unite as one for their country,” Dew said. “It’s very similar to coming to college and you have girls coming from all over the country learning to mesh together and its very cool.”

The Bison start their season in just over a month when they take on Viterbo in an exhibition match on August 14.