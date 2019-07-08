Red Lake Conservation Officer Falls Ill During Service Call, Passes Away

Conservation Officer Shannon "Opie" Barron leaves behind a wife and two kids

RED LAKE, MN — Red Lake Department of Public Safety members are mourning the loss of longtime Conservation Officer Shannon “Opie” Barron.

He passed away last night after responding to a call for suspected illegal harvesting north of Red Lake.

Officers had cleared the scene when Officer Barron requested EMS to his location after not feeling well.

He was taken to the Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

The 48-year-old officer leaves behind a wife and two kids.