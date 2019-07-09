2019 State Champions, Shanley Girls Soccer, Reflects on USWNT Winning World Cup

Goalkeeper Molly Metzger and Defender Lydia Mattern share thoughts on World Cup

FARGO, N.D. — The United States Women’s National team returned home from France Monday night. They became just the second country to win back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles since Germany did it in 2003 and 2007.

While playing in France, many young players of the game were watching at home including the 2019 North Dakota state champion Shanley girl’s soccer team.

Reflecting back on the team’s championship, graduated goalkeeper Molly Meztger and junior defender Lydia Mattern said it showed them how anything is possible when you come together as a team no matter what level you’re at.

“For us winning state and them winning the World Cup, it’s such a bigger stage,” Metzger said. “Just to know that if we work hard and our determined we can do even bigger things as well.”

“I think in order to be successful and in order to win you really do have to play together as a team,” Mattern said. “That’s something we really focus on. They were so successful because they played so well together.”

The World Cup Champs host their victory parade Wednesday in New York City.