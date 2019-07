Barnes County Issues Warning After Heavy Rainfall

BARNES CO., ND — Barnes County Emergency Management is asking that you use caution when traveling on county and township roads.

Do not attempt to drive through water and do not drive around barricades.

If you see a road hazard that is not marked, contact Barnes County Dispatch at 701-845-8181.