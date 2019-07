Body Found in Red River Identified

FARGO-MOORHEAD – A Moorhead man has been identified as the person found dead in the Red River late last month.

Police say he was 56-year-old Jeffrey Lindell.

At this point, there’s no sign of foul play in his death. Final autopsy results are not yet available.

Lindell’s body was pulled out of the river in Moorhead on June 29 after a report of a possible body in the water.