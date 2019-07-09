Carnival at the Red River Valley Fair Opening Delayed

Due to inclement weather the Carnival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds will not open until 3pm.

Tuesday’s $15 unlimited Daily ride wristbands can be purchased starting at 1pm.

Those who have Mega Passes can come get their wristbands starting at 11am.

To learn more about the Red River Valley Fair lineup, ticket prices, entertainment, events and activities online at redrivervalleyfair.com.