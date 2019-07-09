Heavy Rain Leads to Street Flooding, Swimming in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – More heavy rain caused street flooding in Fargo-Moorhead.

Crews have closed Elm Street North in Fargo due to rising Red River water.

Flooding in the streets stalled some vehicles and engulfed parking lots near 13th Avenue and 42nd Street South.

Some, however, don’t see the flooding as an issue, but rather as an opportunity to be seized.

“Well, it’s a little flooded, and this is the closest thing we have to a lake around here, so I just decided to go for a little swim,” Lane West of Moorhead said.

Department of Homeland Security website ready dot gov warns against walking or driving through flooded areas. High waters can knock you down easily or sweep your vehicle away.