Kids Decorate Space-Themed Cupcakes as Part of Library’s Summer Reading Program

FARGO, N.D. — Kids at the library get their creative juices flowing to make edible masterpieces.

More than a dozen kids decorated space–themed cupcakes as part of the summer reading program.

The treats were judged on use of color, creativity, and going along with the space theme.

This is the second year the cupcake contest has been done.

Everyone is a winner because they get to eat their creation.

“Today it was a rainy day, it’s a chance to come in and take part in our summer reading program, you can earn prizes through reading or attending programs,” librarian Sarah Nelson said.

The summer reading program runs through the middle of August.