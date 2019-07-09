Multiple Tornadoes and Touchdowns in the Area

There were brief touchdowns near Wahpeton, Breckenridge, and Rostad

FARGO, N.D.– Three storms produced multiple tornado warnings to the surrounding area.

As far as we know there is no damage from the storms, but the idea of a tornado might be scary for some people.

A waitress at a bar in Sabin, Minnesota, who is originally from Las Vegas, said she has never experienced a tornado warning before today.

“Once we started getting the weather alerts on TV, we came out and looked outside to see what was going on and the whole sky out there was completely black and it was just really eerie looking,” said Jeannine Schuler, a waitress at Crow Bar. “And then when the tornado sirens went off that kind of got a little scary, you know we were all trying to figure out where we were going to go if it actually came by and hit.”

No touchdowns were reported in the Fargo-Moorhead.