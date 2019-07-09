Red River Valley Fair Opens First Day Despite Rain

New attractions and carnival, including 40 new rides, officially open at the Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It’s a gloomy beginning for the Red River Valley Fair, but despite the chance of thunderstorms, officials say the fair will go on as planned, and there is no need for safety concerns.

And, if you’re one of the fair-goers willing to brave a little bit of rain, you may be daring enough to try some brand new, out-of-the-ordinary fair food. Hosted by the Bug Ology exhibit, the newest delicacy to join the fair this year is crickets.

“It’s a very interactive exhibit, and the shows, and the opportunity to eat bugs, while people might say, ‘Oh I don’t want to eat a bug,’ once you get over that initial shock, you actually realize it’s a great source of protein,” said Red River Valley Fair marketing and sponsorship coordinator Breann Lenzmeier.

The fair will go on for five more days, and there is free admission everyday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.