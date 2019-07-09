United Way Kicks Off 21st Annual School Supply Drive

You can donate until August 1

FARGO, N.D. — Pens and paper might not mean much to you at first glance, for many students in Cass and Clay counties, it makes a huge difference when they start school.

United Way is kicking off its annual school supply drive.

Showing up to the first day of school with the right supplies is not only necessary, but also a confidence booster.

“We know that all of us, when we go to work, that there’s tools we need to be successful, and this is exactly what it means to the students across our community when they have those tools, pens, pencils and notebooks that they need in order to be ready,” Kristi Huber, president/CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay, said.

For the six thousand plus students who got backpacks at last year’s school supply drive and the many more in the past two decades, it’s a huge burden lifted from them.

“I was super happy because I didn’t have to use the money that I saved to get a new backpack or school supplies anymore. And I could put it towards a budget for new shoes I had been saving for a while,” Chris Christel, a supply drive recipient, said.

The backpacks are filled with supplies tailored by grade level.

United Way says nearly three quarters of the students who receive backpacks on the free or reduced lunch program. Half of families have a household income of $35,000 or less.

“The backpack program is one of the best programs for the kids. It’s really essential, because kids go through enough that are homeless every day. They’re wondering where their next meal is coming from, where’s the next water faucet, these children are so innocent and important in our community,” Sue Baron with the Golden Drive Homeless Kids, said.

Baron says school is a safe haven for many homeless kids, and even it’s giving something small…

“It’s empowerment, it’s a positive, and they need all the positive that they can get,” she said.

To pick up supplies on August 10 or 13 at the Fargodome, you have to bring an I.D. or report card for each child.

The deadline to donate is August 1.

For a list of drop off locations, click here.