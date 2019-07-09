Wet Start To RRVF, Cricket Dish on Display

WEST FARGO, N.D. – It was a gloomy beginning for the Red River Valley Fair.

Despite the chance of thunderstorms, officials say the fair will go on as planned and there are no safety concerns.

If you were one of the fairgoers willing to brave a little bit of rain, you may be daring enough to try some brand new, out-of-the-ordinary fair food. Hosted by the Bugology exhibit, the newest delicacy to join the fair this year is crickets.

“It’s a very interactive exhibit, and the shows, and the opportunity to eat bugs, while people might say, ‘Oh I don’t want to eat a bug,’ once you get over that initial shock, you actually realize it’s a great source of protein,” Red River Valley Fair Sponsorship and Marketing Coordinator Breann Lenzmeier said.

The fair goes until Sunday and there is free gate admission weekdays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.