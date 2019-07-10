A New Brewery in Downtown Fargo Will Offer 12 Original Brews

Drumconrath, which used to be located in Mapleton, North Dakota, held their grand opening to showcase their original beers

DOWNTOWN FARGO, N.D.– A new brewery has moved to the downtown Fargo area.

Drumconrath, which used to be located in Mapleton, North Dakota, held their grand opening to showcase their original beers.

They wanted to move to Fargo to expand their reach.

They are now housed in the old Drekker brewing building on first avenue north.

The owner, Sam, says he is excited to bring more variety to the downtown area.

“The opportunity came for us to move to downtown Fargo, and that’s the heart and soul of Fargo right now,” says owner Sam Corr. “The foot traffic is high down here, there is a lot of exposure down here. It’s just a great location to be in.”

They offer 12 original brews that they will be serving; the most popular so far is Ribbon man Red.