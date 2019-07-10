Matt Cullen Retiring From The NHL

Moorhead native Matt Cullen is officially retiring from the National Hockey League after a 21-year career.

The 42-year old won three Stanley Cups during his time in the NHL, the first came in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes and won back-to-back titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Cullen scored 285 goals in 1,648 games and played four seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2010-2013 and in the 2017-2018 season.