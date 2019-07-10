MN State Chancellor Promotes Millions of Dollars in Scholarships Available in Moorhead Visit

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Chancellor of the Minnesota State system stops by M State in Moorhead to tout a scholarship program for students looking for jobs in high demand areas.

In the latest legislative session, $7 million was added to the program. It looks to combat the state’s workforce shortage in fields like healthcare, I.T., manufacturing and agriculture.

“If the resources are in place, they don’t have to worry about that. They don’t have to take that third or fourth job to pay for that college, which leaves very little time for them to focus on what they ought to learn while they are in college,” Minnesota State President Devinder Malhotra said.

2,400 scholarships will be awarded by 2021 to students in state tech colleges and universities. Each student will get $2,500.