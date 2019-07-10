Texas Man Visiting Family In Glyndon Stabbed, Two Men Arrested

stabbing happened just after midnight in the Prairie View Estates mobile home park in Glyndon

Rene Alvarado And John Balboa

GLYNDON, MN — A family gathering turns bloody after a stabbing just after midnight in the Prairie View Estates mobile home park in Glyndon.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Rene Alvarado of Dilworth after stabbing a 44-year-old man from Texas who was visiting relatives.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, stomach and arm.

He has undergone surgery and is expected to recover.

His name has not been released.

Authorities say the men had been drinking.

Officers also arrested the son-in-law of the victim, 29-year-old John Balboa of Glyndon, for punching and kicking Alvarado.