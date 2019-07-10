With Rain Comes More Skeeters

FARGO, N.D. – The weather is not the only thing that’s been bugging people around the Red River Valley.

With all the rainfall pouring onto the region there’s a jump in the mosquito population.

That’s why Cass County Vector Control is doubling up on its workload to combat these pests with over 42,000 pounds of larvae control products. But the windy conditions have been making the job more difficult.

“I think people are going to have some nights that would rather forget with mosquito biting. But be assured that we know what’s coming we what’s coming were planning were making out corrections as necessary and get things back to shape as soon as humanly possible,” Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather said.

Prather says the best thing you can do to avoid getting bit is to throw on some long sleeves and pants and use repellent.