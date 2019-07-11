Josef’s School of Hair, Skin & Body Teaches Young Girls Confidence in Beauty

The Beauty Camp Focuses on Enhancing Young Girls' Natural Beauty and Self-Confidence

FARGO, N.D. — From magazines to blogs and social media, beauty standards are everywhere. It can be especially difficult for younger people to feel confident in the skin they’re in.

Josef’s School of Hair, Skin & Body is hosting a beauty camp, where senior cosmetology students work one-on-one with teenage girls.

They teach them about everything beauty-related, from hair to skin and makeup.

“You think about middle school, high school. It’s such a nerve–wrecking time for some people and looks, I hate to say it, but it’s important, and knowing how to take care of your skin, how to take care of your hair; often times people don’t understand that,” said Josef’s cosmetology instructor Maggie Dahl.

The beauty camp isn’t intended to teach young girls how to create makeup transformations, but rather how to enhance their own natural beauty and build self–confidence.

The camp was initially planned to be one day only, but due to popular demand, Josef’s is extending it into Friday and hosting another session in August.