Lotto America Ticket Worth Over $21 Million Sold In Ramsey, Minnesota

Ramsey is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis

RAMSEY, MN — A lottery ticket sold at a Holiday convenience store in Ramsey, Minnesota is worth over $21 million.

Minnesota Lottery officials say the Lotto America ticket hit the jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing.

If the winner chooses the $21.6 million annuity jackpot, it would be paid over 29 years.

The cash option is about $14 million and after taxes that would leave the winner with about $9.8 million.

Adam Prock, Executive Director Minnesota Lottery said, “There are 14 states total that participate in Lotto America. Minnesota is one of them. We just happen to be luckier than all the rest of them.”

The winner will have sixty days to decide whether to take the annuity or the cash option.

The Lotto America winning numbers are 16, 22, 32, 36, 42 and the star ball is 8.