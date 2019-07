Moorhead Blues Shutout Fargo Post 400

The Blues defeated Post 400 14-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Blues clinched a 14-0 victory over Fargo Post 400 in Thursday night’s routingĀ at Matson Field.

The Blues jumped out to the early 4-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back. They added four more in the second, and two more in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Moorhead travels to Edina, MN tomorrow to begin play in the Gopher Classic.