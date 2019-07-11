President Trump Vows To Win Minnesota In 2020 Election In Latest Series of Tweets

He is tweeting again about the debate over the Pledge of Allegiance in St. Louis Park, Minnesota

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is tweeting again about the debate over the Pledge of Allegiance in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

The president wrote that the pledge is under siege and, “That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this disloyalty to our wonderful USA!”

The St. Louis Park City Council has been getting a lot of negative feedback after voting to stop reciting the pledge at the start of its meetings.

Members plan to revisit the issue in the future.

The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Minnesota was Richard Nixon in 1972.