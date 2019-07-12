Fargo Police Search for Brenda Kartes 1 Year After Her Disappearance

FARGO, N.D. One year ago, a Fargo woman checked out of a transitional living facility to go to a park but has been missing ever since.

32-year-old Brenda Kartes is 5’2″ tall, weighs 100 to 120 pounds and has long brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a burnt orange jacket, blue dress and gray tennis shoes.

Officers say they’ve followed up on several tips, talked to many people who know Brenda and have looked at phone, social media and financial records.

They say anyone who has information should call at 701-235-4493.