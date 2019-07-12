LIVE: Red River Market Makes Its Mark In New Location

Market On The Move For 2019, Still In Downtown Fargo

The Red River Market returns this weekend in a new spot.

This year’s farmer’s markets site is 63 5th Street North in Fargo, a few blocks from its former home.

The new digs will still host about 75 local vendors offering locally-made produce, food and other goods.

That’s in addition to music and kids activities.

Market Manager Annie Scheving says she can’t wait to show off this year’s edition of the market.

She adds, “I know, speaking for me I am very excited. I’ve been itching to get that out there for weeks now. When the market ended last year we were all a little bit sad, tired but sad, and so we’re excited to get back out there.”

They’re making the new space their own, including getting local artists to paint the street corners.

The art is also designed to attract the attention of drivers to increase pedestrian safety at the busy downtown intersection.