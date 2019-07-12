Rural Areas in Cass County Dealing With Flooding

CASS COUNTY N.D- Parts of rural Cass County are still dealing with the water leftover from storms this week.

Areas around the Maple River outside Mapleton are dealing with some overland flooding.

The water is causing damage to crops along roads and it’s still going to take some time for that water to drain.

The buildup is from recent rainfalls over the past couple weeks.

“Along the Maple River going up it should continue to drop within the next week very substantially.” Cass County Engineer Jason Benson said.

Even though the waters may be receding, Benson warns people there may be some overland flooding on some gravel roads in the county.