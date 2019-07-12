Winery Near Mapleton, ND Bounces Back After Flooding

CASS COUNTY N.D- Parts of the countryside in Cass County are recovering from some overland flooding which is taking a hit on farmers.

At the 4E Winery that’s just outside Mapleton has been hit with flooding.

After taking an onslaught of rainfall but as the owners themselves tell me there going back to business as usual.

Even with the minimal damage, Mother Nature still left a mark.

“This is actually worse than the flooding this past spring and we thought that one was pretty bad.

I think this is the worst property damage I have seen since I have known it,” Co-owner of 4E Lisa Cook said.

But where did all the buildup water come from?

“This water is because the Wheatland Channel runs through our property the Wheatland Channel when basically normal time is just basically a drainage ditch.

It’s basically dry this summer so to see it like this to see this much water is pretty amazing,” Cook says

Cook worries about flooding like this to become potentially more common.

“I’m afraid we’re going to be having to look at this more often with climate change and the warnings that they are giving us of more extreme weather conditions and I think this is kind of an example of that,” Cook said.

And it’s not just the winery Cook is concerned about.

“Feel sad for the farmers were surrounded by corn fields here that are have water almost up to the top. For us it’s just an inconvenience for them it’s their livelihoods,” Cook said.

But even with the flood water around the place there is still some good news for the winery.

“The water is going down we’re still open for business as usual we would love to have people come out and doing a wine tasting and enjoy the sun it’s going to be a lovely weekend,” Cook said.

Lisa says that the water isn’t going to stop them from enjoying their temporary lake front view.