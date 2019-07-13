All Hands On Deck Preparing for Next Week’s Fargo Airsho

The event will be July 20 and 21

FARGO, N.D. — There’s only a week before the Fargo Airsho kicks off, meaning it’s all hands on deck for everyone putting it together.

Planning happens year round to put on the two–day spectacle.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be there, along with all sorts of planes and motorcycle riders.

Organizers say seeing the sights from your house isn’t the same as being up front and center of the action.

The Airsho is family–friendly, and they’re hoping to see at least 25,000 people attend the show.

“I tell you what, when I’m out there, and I sit back and I watch the performers and everything, you just feel all American, you get that tingly feeling down your spine, you’re just like, ‘wow, feels great to be an American, it’s great to be in Fargo,’ we’re going to have a great show,” Bryan Shinn, who does public relations for the Airsho, said.

The show will be next weekend, July 20 and 21. To get tickets, click here.