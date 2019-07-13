UPDATE: Firefighters Spend 16 Hours Putting Out Grain Elevator Fire at West Fargo’s Busch Agricultural Resources

there's no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the blaze

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Firefighters are still battling a grain elevator fire that started at 4:00 this morning in West Fargo.

The fire is at Busch Agricultural Resources on Main Avenue.

There’s no word yet on what caused the blaze.

Flames consumed the northern portion of the roof as firefighters used a ladder truck to fight them.

Firefighters extinguished the flames visible from the roof but had to keep attacking the fire from above.

“Once we get it out, we still find extension under the roof membrane, and it keeps traveling and we keep chasing it down but every time we open part of the roof, seems another one is there,” said West Fargo Asst. Fire Chief Tom Clark.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat injuries. Fargo Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

PREVIOUS STORY:

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A grain elevator in West Fargo has been damaged after catching fire around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The fire located at 1002 Main Ave West at Busch Agricultural Resources continued to grow from then on.

The flames consumed the northern portion of the roof as firefighters used a ladder truck to fight the high flames.

After deploying another ladder truck around 5:30 a.m. firefighters extinguished the flames visible from the roof. Fargo Fire also responded to the blaze.

There’s no word yet on what caused and if there were any injuries.