Backlash Over President Trump’s Tweets About Progressive Democratic Congresswomen

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired back against Trump saying quote "His plan to "make America great again" has always been about making America white again.'"

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is facing new criticism after tweeting about Democratic congresswomen.

The president suggesting the congresswomen should go back to their home countries before offering legislative ideas in the United States.

Saying they should, quote: “go back to the crime-infested places from where they came.”

Many are speculating President Trump’s tweets are directed at four liberal freshman congresswomen:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

All four women are American but only one, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was born in another country.

Mister Trump is now facing significant backlash for what many are calling a racially motivated message.

