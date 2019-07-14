Guests Evacuated After Water Heater Starts On Fire At Days Inn

FARGO, ND — A fire scare at Days Inn & Suites near Hector International Airport in Fargo.

A water heater malfunctioned and started on fire.

Guests were evacuated while fire crews were called to the hotel around 4 Sunday afternoon.

Days Inn operators tell us the sprinkler system put the fire out and it didn’t spread.

The hotel is without hot water until the water heater can be replaced.

That was expected to happen yet tonight.