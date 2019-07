Nearly 550 Customers Without Power After Storms Hit Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, MN — Severe weather in lakes country takes out power to hundreds of people in Fergus Falls.

Otter Tail Power says around 550 customers lost power.

High winds downed trees and power lines Sunday afternoon.

As of 8:16 p.m., crews were working to restore service.