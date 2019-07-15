Diocese of Bismarck Announce the Passing of Bishop Emeritus Paul Zipfel

Paul Zipfel served as the sixth Bishop of Bismarck for 14 years.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Diocese of Bismarck announced the passing of Bishop Emeritus Paul Zipfel Monday after an extended struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He died peacefully at a nursing home near St. Louis. He was 83 years old.

Bishop Zipfel served as the sixth Bishop of Bismarck for 14 years. The Diocese of Bismarck says he will be remembered for his devotion to vocations and Catholic education.

Plans for funeral services in St. Louis and in the Diocese of Bismarck are currently being arranged. The Diocese plans to share those details in the coming days.