Flights cancelled, delayed at MSP Airport due to severe weather

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Over 120 flights have been delayed and another five have been cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday night due to severe weather.

Departing flights were delayed an average of 50 minutes Monday, according to Flight Aware.

All inbound flights were grounded at their origin until 8 p.m. due to the storm.

For flights already airborne due to arrive at MSP this evening, an average delay of 1 hour, 9 minutes has been reported by Flight Aware.