Local Fabric Shop Hosts Annual Sewing Camp

THIS YEAR'S IS SNACK-THEMED

FARGO, N.D. — A local fabric shop is holding a youth sewing foodie-themed summer camp.

The camp at Rae–Bon Sew & Quilt Shop is four days long, with a different summer snack theme every day.

The class fee is $200 and it includes all supplies, pattern, and use of a store machine.

The projects range from a watermelon tote bag, donut pillow, taco zipper bag, and a s’more wall hanging.

“We really try not to take over their project. Everything is theirs. If they have to un-sew a little bit, we’ll help them with that, but for the most part, they’ve done everything on their own,” said shop owner Sandy Beneke.

The camp is held annually and participants get to sport their creations all summer long.