Man Injures Two Police Officers During Traffic Stop

Fargo, ND–Two Fargo police officers sustained minor injuries following a traffic stop Monday morning. 26-year-old Abraham Nyei initially refused to stop, but eventually pulled over and became non-compliant.

Nyei placed the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee. An officer broke the driver’s side window to gain control of the vehicle, and sustained cuts to his hands.

Once out of the car, Nyei charged at an officer and knocked him to the ground.

Nyei was arrested for fleeing, preventing arrest and possession of marijuana.