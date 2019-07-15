Moorhead Police Department Offers Tips to Prepare for “Hands-Free” Law.

The Moorhead Police Department says more than 60,000 crashes were distracted driving related from 2014-2018.

Moorhead, MN–The Moorhead Police Department offered tips to help prepare for the new “Hands-Free” law that will take effect August 1, 2019 in Minnesota.

They suggest pre-programming radio stations, programming the GPS route in advance, avoiding messy foods, and speaking up to stop drivers from distracted driving.

The Moorhead Police Department says more than 60,000 crashes were distracted driving related from 2014-2018. Distracting driving crashes are likely under-reported due to law enforcement’s challenge in determining distraction as a crash factor.

The new law allows drivers to use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music, and get directions as long as they are executed by voice commands or without holding the phone.