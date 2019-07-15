NDSU gets re-certified Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care

FARGO, N.D. – For NDSU students going back to school in a month, they will still have a place to go on campus for medical needs.

The school’s Student Health Services department was just recertified with the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

They will continue to offer students access to basic medical services including X–rays, procedures, and also a pharmacy on the campus.

NDSU is the only major university in the metro that offers a full clinic to its students and staff.

“We really do offer continuous quality care, continuous quality improvement and having students know that we care about providing those high standards and high quality of care I think is really assuring for them as well as their parents,” said Director Of Student Health Services Patricia Dirk.

The school’s certification will last for the next 3 years for its students.