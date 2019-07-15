Two Women Rescued From Bottom Of Ditch After Single-Vehicle Crash

The sheriff's office says it appears the vehicle hit multiple trees before coming to a stop in the ditch

POLK CO., MN — Two women had to be removed from their vehicle at the bottom of a ditch along County Road 12 in Polk County on Sunday.

63-year-old Deloris Fritz of McIntosh was driving. She was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo.

Her passenger, 36-year-old Brenda Fritz of Plymouth, was taken to Riverview ER in Crookston.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities say both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.