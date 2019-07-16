Diversion Authority Goes After Buffalo-Red River Watershed District

In June, the district voted 4-2 to deny the permit application submitted by the Diversion Authority

BECKER CO, MN — Another complaint is filed over the multi-billion dollar Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project.

The Diversion Authority filed the complaint with the Minnesota District Court in Becker County against the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District.

The entities had worked together to develop additional permit conditions that could supplement the 54 conditions included in the Minnesota DNR permit, which was approved in December.

The Diversion Authority believes the watershed district’s board cannot prohibit a regional project like the F-M Diversion.