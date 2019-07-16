LIVE: More Entertainment Options For 2019 Downtown Fargo Street Fair

Street Fair Adding A Stage For 2019

This year’s Downtown Fargo Street Fair will be more entertaining.

The event takes over Broadway in downtown Fargo Thursday through Saturday, rain or shine.

Along with all the vendors and food your normally see, organizers are adding a bunch of entertainment options.

New this year, there will be a concert stage with shows starting at noon Friday.

There will also be a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides and a mobile escape room for the first time.

Event coordinator Katelin Madson explains, “A lot of people have been coming to us and asking for live entertainment so we decided we’re gonna go all out this year and have it for all three days.”

Madsen adds that construction on the Block 9 project won’t cause any issues.

The southern end of the Street Fair is moving from NP Avenue to 1st Avenue North this year so both roads can stay open during Main Avenue construction.

You can also avoid downtown traffic by taking a free bus running from the Moorhead Center Mall to the Street Fair all weekend long.