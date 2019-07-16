New Gaming Center EGames Central Comes to Fargo

EGames Central Provides a New Space for esports Tournaments

FARGO, N.D. — As esports become more popular, there’s a bigger demand for gaming facilities where players can come together and compete.

A brand new esports center in Fargo is set up for players to do just that.

EGames Central comes with a stage, wall–mounted screens and virtual reality station.

The center’s founder says he wanted to bring a little bit of the Luxor Las Vegas esports arena to the Fargo–Moorhead area.

“Everyone who’s walked through the doors so far, jaws drop, amazing feedback,” said EGames Central founder and owner James Labelle.

Although the center focuses on competitive gaming, it will also host various events including corporate team–building exercises and presentations.

EGames Central plans to host its first tournament within the next couple of weeks.