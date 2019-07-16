Roseau High School Clay Target League Nabs National Championship

ROSEAU, MN — Roseau High School has earned the right to brag about its clay target league.

The school claimed the title at the USA High School Clay Target League’s 2019 National Championship held in Mason, Michigan.

The 5-person team hit a total of 964 targets out of 1,000.

They beat 207 other teams to win the national title.

Woodrow Glazer from New Prague, Minnesota took home the individual championship title with a perfect score.

The League is said to be the safest sport in high school, with not one injury since it began in 2001.